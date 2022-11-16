Basant India standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.32% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Basant India declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.32% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.280.377.1440.540.040.060.010.050.010.04

