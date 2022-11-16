Basant India standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.32% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Basant India declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.32% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.280.37 -24 OPM %7.1440.54 -PBDT0.040.06 -33 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.04 -75
