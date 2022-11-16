Vitesse Agro standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.41% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Vitesse Agro declined 94.74% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.41% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.004.32 -7 OPM %1.507.18 -PBDT0.060.31 -81 PBT0.010.27 -96 NP0.010.19 -95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:35 IST

