Vitesse Agro standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.41% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Vitesse Agro declined 94.74% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.41% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.004.321.507.180.060.310.010.270.010.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)