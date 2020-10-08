LIC Housing Finance engages Boston Consulting Group to digital transformation

-
LIC Housing Finance has launched Project RED - Reimagining Excellence through Digital transformation with an aim to improve efficiencies at every level of the organisation.
To be implemented over the next 21 months the initiative is expected to bring transformational changes by organically linking LICHFL's work culture, strengthening processes across all verticals, deepen customer engagement and adopting the best-in-class technology to build capacity.
LICHFL has engaged Boston Consulting Group as its consultant for this project and will be setting up a high-level Project Implementation Group which will approve and monitor capacity building plans of every constituent in the Company. It also proposes to ensure a uniform approach to managing and regulating the entire gamut of operations of the Company through collaboration of all functional departments.
