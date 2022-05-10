LIC IPO ends with decent subscription

The issue received bids for 47.83 crore shares as against 16.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offering (IPO) of insurance major Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India received bids for 47,83,67,010 shares as against 16,20,78,067 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.95 times.

The non institutional investors category was subscribed 2.91 times. The retail investors category was subscribed 1.99 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 2.83 times.

The policyholders category was subscribed 6.12 times while the employees category was subscribed 4.40 times.

The issue opened on 4 May 2022 and it closed on 9 May 2022. The IPO price band was Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share.

The Government of India held 100% stake in LIC and it offered 221,374,920 shares, or 3.5% stake, through the initial offer.

The object of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges. LIC expects that the proposed listing of its equity shares will enhance visibility and brand image as well as provide a public market for the equity shares in India.

LIC on 2 May 2022 raised Rs 5,627.27 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The state-owned insurer allotted about 5.93 crore shares to 123 investors at Rs 949 per share.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country, with a 61.6% market share in terms of premiums (or GWP), a 61.4% market share in terms of New Business Premium (or NBP), a 71.8% market share in terms of number of individual policies issued, a 88.8% market share in terms of number of group policies issued for the nine months ended 31 December 2021.

On a consolidated basis (shareholders account), LIC reported a net profit of Rs 1715.31 crore and net premium earned was Rs 285,341.93 crore in the nine months of the financial year 2021-22. Income from investments for the period under review was Rs 226,253.73 crore.

