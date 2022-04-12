LIC offloads 2% in GSFC

-
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) sold 80,39,091 equity shares or 2.017% stake of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) from 23 June 2014 to 8 April 2022.Post transaction, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) decreased its shareholding to 2,41,42,861 equity shares or 6.059% stake from 3,21,81,952 equity shares or 8.076% stake held earlier in NHPC. The deal was executed as market sale.
Shares of GSFC were trading 2.56% lower at Rs 175.30 on BSE in morning trade.
GSFC manufactures fertilizers and industrial chemicals. The company reported a 152% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 245.53 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 97.25 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
