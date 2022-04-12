Coal India Ltd Slides 3.56%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 2.53%

Coal India Ltd has added 4.29% over last one month compared to 5.29% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.35% rise in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd lost 3.56% today to trade at Rs 189.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.53% to quote at 22997.43. The index is up 5.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 3.53% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 2.96% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 50.87 % over last one year compared to the 22.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.18 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 203.85 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.45 on 19 Apr 2021.

