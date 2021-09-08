LIC sells 2% in ICRA

-
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) sold 2,07,878 equity shares, or 2.154% stake, of ICRA from 21 November 2007 to 6 September 2021.
Post transaction, LIC has reduced its stake in ICRA to 5.811% from 7.965% held earlier. The deal was executed as market sale.
ICRA's consolidated net profit surged 42.8% to Rs 24.34 crore on a 14.7% surge in net sales to Rs 79.87 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
ICRA is an independent and professional investment Information and credit rating agency. The company operates through four segments - rating, research and other services; consulting services; outsourced and information services, and professional and I.T. services.
Shares of ICRA rose 1.01% to Rs 3,586.65 on BSE.
