Delta Corp gains as Nepal unit to resume operations

Delta Corp rose 1.39% to Rs 226.10 after the company said its subsidiary in Kathmandu (Nepal) will resume operations from 8 September 2021.

"further to relaxations issued by the Government of Nepal, the casino operated by our subsidiary in Kathmandu will resume operations from September 08, 2021 in accordance with applicable safety norms/guidelines," Delta Corp said in a statement issued after market hours on Tuesday (7 August).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.18 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 28.67 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter soared 57% Y-o-Y to Rs 75.87 crore during the quarter.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The firm, along with its subsidiaries, currently own and operate casinos in India, in the states of Goa and Sikkim, offering approximately 1,800 gaming positions. In addition, it also has ventured into the fast-growing online gaming space through our acquisition of Gauss Networks, which operates the online poker site 'Adda52.com'.

