Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 22.64 points or 1.38% at 1659.36 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 6.56%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 4.83%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.54%),ITI Ltd (up 3.94%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.64%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.43%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.34%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.25%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.03%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.63%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 11.13 or 0.02% at 58268.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.55 points or 0% at 17361.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.4 points or 0.55% at 27500.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.93 points or 0.29% at 8486.94.

On BSE,1651 shares were trading in green, 905 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

