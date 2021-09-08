Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Slides 1.49%

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd has lost 10.71% over last one month compared to 7.73% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.09% rise in the SENSEX

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd fell 1.49% today to trade at Rs 2751.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.66% to quote at 34259.86. The index is up 7.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd decreased 1.34% and HCL Infosystems Ltd lost 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 84.96 % over last one year compared to the 51.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd has lost 10.71% over last one month compared to 7.73% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 200 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8555 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3529 on 12 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 650 on 04 Nov 2020.

