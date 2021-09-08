Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 80.5 points or 0.47% at 17333.38 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.26%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.14%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.9%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.34%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.79%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.76%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 11.13 or 0.02% at 58268.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.55 points or 0% at 17361.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.4 points or 0.55% at 27500.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.93 points or 0.29% at 8486.94.

On BSE,1651 shares were trading in green, 905 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

