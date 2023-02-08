Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 38.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.18% to Rs 83.41 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 38.54% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.18% to Rs 83.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.4164.57 29 OPM %25.1323.45 -PBDT22.0415.96 38 PBT20.4415.06 36 NP15.6011.26 39
