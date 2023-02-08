JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 134.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 38.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.18% to Rs 83.41 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 38.54% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.18% to Rs 83.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.4164.57 29 OPM %25.1323.45 -PBDT22.0415.96 38 PBT20.4415.06 36 NP15.6011.26 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU