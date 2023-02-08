Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 134.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 171.99 croreNet profit of Empire Industries rose 134.29% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 171.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales171.99143.10 20 OPM %9.299.18 -PBDT14.868.83 68 PBT10.455.00 109 NP8.203.50 134
