Lincoln Pharmaceuticals to launch Cephalosporin products

Acquires new facility in Mehsana, Gujarat; Expects to start commercial operations from March 2022

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is planning to launch Cephalosporin products soon. The company has acquired a facility in Mehsana, Gujarat. Investment in Cephalosporin plant of Rs 30 crore includes capacity expansion and modernisation of the facility.

The acquisition and further capex will be funded from internal accruals. Company expects commercial operations from March 2022. The plant is expected to contribute sales of around Rs 150 crore in the next 3 years. The plant will cater to all the Cephalosporin products i.e. Tablet, Capsule, Dry syrup and Injectable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)