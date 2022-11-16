Linde India consolidated net profit rises 42.88% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Linde India standalone net profit rises 45.54% in the September 2022 quarter
Linde India inaugurates its first-ever women operated Packaged Gas Plant in Trichy
Linde to set up Air Separation Unit for JSL's expansion project in Odisha
Alembic Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Refex Industries standalone net profit rises 95.60% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 35.24% to Rs 685.96 croreNet profit of Linde India rose 42.88% to Rs 90.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 685.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 507.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales685.96507.22 35 OPM %21.0225.68 -PBDT180.75141.57 28 PBT137.0696.61 42 NP90.9463.65 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU