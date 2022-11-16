Linde India consolidated net profit rises 42.88% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Uma Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 35.24% to Rs 685.96 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 42.88% to Rs 90.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 685.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 507.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales685.96507.22 35 OPM %21.0225.68 -PBDT180.75141.57 28 PBT137.0696.61 42 NP90.9463.65 43

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:09 IST

