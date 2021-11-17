lndusInd Bank launches 'Indus Merchant Solutions' app

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Indus Merchant Solutions' a one-stop mobile application to enable merchants, retailers and professionals to carry out banking transactions digitally, on a single platform.In an exchange filing, IndusInd Bank said that the application will enable merchants and retailers to undertake an array of activities such as accept instant cashless payments on mobile phones from customers through multiple digital modes, track inventory via in-built dashboards, apply for an exclusive Point of Sale (PoS) machine to facilitate card based payments, as well as avail small ticket business loans without having to visit a bank branch.
Any current account holder of Induslnd Bank can instantly download the 'Indus Merchant Solutions' app and start using it. A non-customer can even open a current account with the Bank through a fully digitised process, and get themselves registered as a merchant, almost instantly.
Currently, the app is available on smartphones with Android operating systems. The private sector bank said that it will shortly be available for smartphones using the iOS operating system.
IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. The private bank's standalone net profit surged 72% to Rs 1113.53 crore on an 8.6% increase in total income to Rs 9487.56 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of IndusInd Bank were trading 1.27% higher at Rs 1,034.70.
