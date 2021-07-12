Lovable Lingerie reports fire incident at its Bangalore factory

Lovable Lingerie announced that there was a fire in one of the factories of the Company, situated at No.4612, Guruprasanna Industrial Area, Doddakalsandra Post, Konanakunte Cross, Kanakapura Main Road, Bangalore-560062 on Sunday, 11 July 2021 in the evening. The fire was controlled with the help of the Fire Department but stock of raw materials i.e. fabric and machinery got burnt in the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties have happened.

The stock and machinery was fully insured and the incident is not expected to have any significant impact on the business operations of the Company. The productive capacity is estimated to be resorted in approximately one month.

