Lowest bidder tag boosts H.G. Infra

H.G. Infra Engineering jumped 5.61% to Rs 235.15 after the company was declared as lowest bidder by IRCON International for a contract with bid price of Rs 784.99 crore.
The scope of the order includes civil works like Earthwork for railway formation, blanketing work, minor bridges, major bridges, robs, rubs, fobs, track linking works (including supply of ballast but excluding supply of rails and sleepers), station building and other service buildings, staff quarters, platform work.
The project also includes general electrical works between Gevra Road to Sendurgarh double line and Urga to Kusmunda single line in the state of Chhattisgarh. HG Infra said the completion period is 30 months including monsoon period. The announcement was made after market hours on Tuesday.
H.G. Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The main business includes providing engineering-procurement-and-construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertaking civil construction and related infrastructure projects.
