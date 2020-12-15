Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and Vardhman Polytex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2020.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 398.15 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1933 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 49.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12955 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 3.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 128.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd pared 9.89% to Rs 28.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7457 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd slipped 9.45% to Rs 9.96. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12935 shares in the past one month.

