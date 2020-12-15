MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 December 2020.

MMTC Ltd lost 6.94% to Rs 24.15 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd crashed 5.06% to Rs 9.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 75.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55867 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 28.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd shed 4.92% to Rs 37.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

