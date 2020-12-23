LT Foods gains on rating upgrades; adds over 10% in two days

LT Foods rose 3.59% to Rs 56.25 after India Ratings and Research and CRISIL upgraded the credit ratings of the company.

In a BSE filing made during market hours today, the company said that India Ratings and Research has assigned LT Foods a long-term issuer rating of 'IND A' with a 'positive' outlook.

Offering the ratings rationale, the ratings agency said that the 'positive' outlook reflects India Ratings' expectation of a sustained improvement in LT Foods' financial profile, resulting from an increase in the EBITDA and a stable working capital cycle, translating into lower debt levels.

Separately, after market hours yesterday, LT Foods said that CRISIL revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of the company to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating at 'CRISIL A-'. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A2+'.

The outlook revision reflects CRISIL's expectations that the group's business and financial risk profiles will continue to improve over the medium term.

LT Foods is a branded specialty foods company. The company is engaged in milling, processing and marketing of branded and non-branded basmati rice, and manufacturing of rice food products in the domestic and overseas market. Its geographical segments include India, North America and Rest of the world.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 71% to Rs 72.51 crore on a 24.4% rise in net sales to Rs 1,208.67 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

The stock has added 10.40% in two sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 50.95 on 21 December 2020.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has soared 148.90% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 12.29% during the same period.

