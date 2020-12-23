Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 7.91 points or 0.06% at 13710.93 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.88%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.28%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.11%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 1.65%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.39%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.24%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 334.75 or 0.73% at 46341.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.7 points or 0.66% at 13555.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 391.8 points or 2.29% at 17509.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 104.16 points or 1.82% at 5815.13.

On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 685 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

