Wonderla Holidays spurts as theme park to remain open during festive period

Wonderla Holidays jumped 6.66% to Rs 211.40 after the company announced that its theme park and resort in Bangalore will function on all days from 24 December 2020 to 3 January 2021.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Wonderla said it will now be open every day during the festive period from 24 December 2020 to 3 January 2021 from 11 am onwards.

"Visitors can enjoy the park at Rs 999 inclusive of GST, with access to all rides. The company said its Wonderla Resort is offering an attractive package for Rs 5,700 which includes a one-night stay at the resort with complimentary breakfast and free entry tickets to the theme park for two adults," the company said.

The theme park and resort in Bangalore, which was reopened to the public from 13 November, only on Fridays to Sundays and Holidays. Based on the good response from the customers, Wonderla theme park and resort will be open on four days every week from Thursday to Sunday, starting 7 January 2021, it added.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.

Wonderla Holidays reported net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales tumbled 99.6% to Rs 0.18 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

