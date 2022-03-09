LTI inaugurates Innovation and Experience Theatre for Oracle Cloud at Mumbai

-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech has inaugurated the 'LTI Borderless Innovation and Experience Theatre for Oracle Cloud' at LTI's campus in Mumbai, India. The state-of-the-art experience theatre will assist enterprises in reimagining their business models by modernizing operations and accelerating their Oracle Cloud transformation journeys.
The facility is set to provide a connected and immersive experience across four key themes: Journey to Cloud (J2C), Business re-imagination stacks (Modern Finance, GenX HR, Resilient Supply Chain, and Direct to Customer), Digitize the Core, and Industry Cloud solutions.
The Experience Theatre will be a one-stop-shop for customers to engage with LTI and Oracle experts for in-depth briefings, product/POCs demos, and workshops to visualize and scale future business processes. The facility will amplify LTI's ability to simulate live project experiences, map-user journeys, provide connected experiences across Oracle's product portfolio (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), and expedite clients' digital transformation journey.
