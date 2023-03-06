LTI Mindtree opens new delivery center in Krakow, Poland

LTI Mindtree announced the inauguration of a new delivery center in Krakow, Poland, as part of its strategy to expand presence in Eastern Europe.

The new delivery center was inaugurated by Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Przemyslaw Roth, Vice President, ASPIRE (Krakow), Peter Mitchell, Vice President, The Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL- Krakow), Rao Maddukuri, President of Poland India Business Council and Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTI Mindtree.

This 500-seater, state-of-the-art center at Ocean Office Park - Krakow, will support the company's capabilities in the region and bring LTI Mindtree's world-class services closer to its customers in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The new center will complement LTI Mindtree's existing delivery center in Warsaw.

