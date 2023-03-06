JUST IN
Business Standard

Domino's Pizza India launches 20-minute delivery guarantee in Bengaluru

Capital Market 

Domino's Pizza India has made a big announcement that is set to change the game for quick-service restaurants (QSR) in Bengaluru. The pizza giant is now guaranteeing hot and fresh pizzas delivery within 20 minutes of ordering, making it the first QSR brand to achieve this feat in the city.

Domino's has a proven track record of delivery prowess, having pioneered 30-minute delivery and established itself as a market leader in the QSR sector.

The company has achieved this new benchmark by enhancing in-store process improvements, upgrading technology, and expanding its store network. All of these efforts have resulted in a more efficient overall delivery process without compromising the quality of the food or the safety of its delivery riders.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 13:51 IST

