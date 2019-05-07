JUST IN
Jonjua Overseas bags Order from Cameroon
Jindal Steel & Power allots equity shares

Of Re 1/- each

Jindal Steel & Power announced that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 06 May 2019, has allotted 17,10,498 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Opelina Finance and Investments, at an issue price of Rs 140.31 (including premium of Rs 139.31). After the said conversion, the total number of warrants outstanding for conversion are 4,02,07,731 .

