LTIMindtree partners with Duck Creek Technologies

LTIMindtree today announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their on premises core systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.

The solution brings together LTIMindtree's core modernization expertise, migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek's industry-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform 'Duck Creek OnDemand', and Microsoft's comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation, cost-efficiency, and revenue growth.

LTIMindtree's comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and transform their businesses.

