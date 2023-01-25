JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of Vida V1 scooter

VIDA, Powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp, has commenced customer deliveries of the VIDA V1 scooter in Delhi from today.

The VIDA V1 is now available for customers across Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi.

Each of the three cities have witnessed encouraging customer response. The brand is planning rapid expansion of its sales and charging network across multiple cities.

VIDA has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1.

The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three way charging options, is available in two variants - VIDA V1 Plus at Rs. 128,000/- and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs. 139,000/-, price includes all connected features, portable charger and charging service. (Effective Price Delhi)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:37 IST

