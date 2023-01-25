India Grid Trust to raise up to Rs 3700 cr for refinancing opportunities

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green raises JPY denominated refinancing facility of USD 200 mn
Adani Green gains on raising JPY denominated refinancing facility
India working on a common power grid across South Asia: Ministry of Power
Power Grid Corp to invest Rs 330.61 cr in transmission project
Power Grid Corp to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 6,000 cr via bonds
-
The Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust at its meeting held on 25 January 2023 has approved raising debt up to Rs 3700 crore for refinancing opportunities through various sources including term loans, non-convertible debentures and/or any other mode as may be permitted under applicable law.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU