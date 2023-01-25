India Grid Trust to raise up to Rs 3700 cr for refinancing opportunities

The Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust at its meeting held on 25 January 2023 has approved raising debt up to Rs 3700 crore for refinancing opportunities through various sources including term loans, non-convertible debentures and/or any other mode as may be permitted under applicable law.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)