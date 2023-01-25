JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of Vida V1 scooter

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 100.39% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise debt up to Rs 5100 cr

Capital Market 

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services ( EOPMSPL ), Manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT ( Embassy REIT ), at its Meeting held on 25 January 2023 has approved the raising of debt up to an aggregate amount of Rs 5100 crore, through any means and for any purposes as may be permitted by applicable law including for refinancing existing debt.

Under the approved limit of Rs 5100 crore, the Board also approved a term loan of 1000 crore, for refinancing of debt availed by SPVs of the REIT and general corporate purpose.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU