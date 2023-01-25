Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise debt up to Rs 5100 cr

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services ( EOPMSPL ), Manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT ( Embassy REIT ), at its Meeting held on 25 January 2023 has approved the raising of debt up to an aggregate amount of Rs 5100 crore, through any means and for any purposes as may be permitted by applicable law including for refinancing existing debt.

Under the approved limit of Rs 5100 crore, the Board also approved a term loan of 1000 crore, for refinancing of debt availed by SPVs of the REIT and general corporate purpose.

