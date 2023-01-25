Board of Tata Elxsi approves Share Based Long Term Incentive Plan for employees

At meeting held on 25 January 2023

The Board of Tata Elxsi at its meeting held on 25 January 2023 has inter alia considered, and approved a Share Based Long Term Incentive Plan (Plan) for the issuance of equity shares of the Company in the form of Performance Stock Options (PSOP) for its eligible employees, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

The Plan would result in grant upto 3,11,000 Options in one or more tranches to eligible employees representing 0.50% of the issued share capital of the Company and shall be subject to shareholders' approval.

