UPL receives upgrade in credit outlook from Fitch

UPL has secured an upgrade of its Credit outlook by Fitch Ratings to Stable.
Fitch also confirmed that UPL retains its Investment Grade credit rating, with the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB-' for UPL's flagship subsidiary UPL Corporation. The rating for UPL Corporation is based on the consolidated profile of the UPL group.
