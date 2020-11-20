LTTS gains on partnering Amazon to support Alexa integration in devices

L&T Technology Service (LTTS) gained 1.12% to Rs 1668 after the company said it is selected as a consulting and professional services provider for Amazon to support Alexa integration in devices.

LTTS announced that it has been selected as a consulting and professional services provider to support Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) integration in various connected devices spanning multiple domains and industries.

Alexa, the Amazon cloud-based voice service, is available on devices from both Amazon and third-party manufacturers and powers connected devices. AVS also manages the services and infrastructure required for Alexa experiences on Alexa built-in devices, and provides a suite of device APIs, SDKs, hardware kits, and documentation to enterprises across the world.

LTTS said it is well-equipped to provide consulting and professional services across an organization's product portfolio and domains.

LTTS is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) focused on engineering and research & development (ER&D) services. The company offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.

LTTS' consolidated net profit slipped 19.4% to Rs 166.30 crore on 6.3% decrease in net sales to Rs 1,313.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) declined 18.4% to Rs 225.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 276.60 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)