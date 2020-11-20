Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 182.5 points or 1.08% at 17040.82 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Graphite India Ltd (up 5.54%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 4.56%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.03%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.56%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.44%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.22%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.2%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.2%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.4%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.28%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.02%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 165.31 or 0.38% at 43765.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.55 points or 0.4% at 12823.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.41 points or 0.81% at 16189.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.17 points or 0.85% at 5508.15.

On BSE,1346 shares were trading in green, 624 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

