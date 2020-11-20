Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 564.48 points or 2.17% at 26537.16 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.07%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 2.36%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.25%), Blue Star Ltd (up 2%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.11%), and Symphony Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.89%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 1.22%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.7%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 165.31 or 0.38% at 43765.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.55 points or 0.4% at 12823.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.41 points or 0.81% at 16189.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.17 points or 0.85% at 5508.15.

On BSE,1346 shares were trading in green, 624 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)