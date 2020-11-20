Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 22.77 points or 1.16% at 1993.49 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.73%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.49%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.32%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.82%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.6%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.41%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.09%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 165.31 or 0.38% at 43765.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.55 points or 0.4% at 12823.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.41 points or 0.81% at 16189.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.17 points or 0.85% at 5508.15.

On BSE,1346 shares were trading in green, 624 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

