LTTS selected as CPS provider for Amazon Alexa products

L&T Technology Services , today announced that it has been selected as a Consulting and Professional Services (CPS) provider to support Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) integration in various connected devices spanning multiple domains and industries.
Alexa, the Amazon cloud-based voice service, is available on devices from both Amazon and third-party manufacturers and powers connected devices.
AVS also manages the services and infrastructure required for Alexa experiences on Alexa built-in devices, and provides a suite of device APIs, SDKs, hardware kits, and documentation to enterprises across the world.
As technology revolutionizes every aspect of human life, products too have become more complex and smart with a combination of hardware, sensors, data storage, microprocessors, software, and connectivity. To ideate new voice activated products and expand the availability of voice recognition service across consumer and industrial digital appliances, LTTS in its capacity as an AVS Consulting and Professional Services provider, will deliver scale in capabilities, skills and capacity, access to new markets and specialization in technology and vertical domains for global enterprises, end-consumers and technology principals.
With decades of expertise in Embedded HW, Mechanical Design Services, Proto Manufacturing Support, Platform Software, Multimedia (Audio & Speech) and Product Testing Services, LTTS is well-equipped to provide consulting and professional services across an organization's product portfolio and domains.
