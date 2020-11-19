Emami launches home hygiene products under brand EMASOL

Emami has launched EMASOL - a complete range for home hygiene products.

With this launch, the Company, which so far enjoyed a leading presence in the personal care and healthcare space, makes a big bang entry into the homecare segment for the very first time.

Under EMASOL range of products, Emami will manufacture and market FIVE offerings: - EMASOL Disinfectant Floor Cleaner - EMASOL Disinfectant Toilet Cleaner - EMASOL Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner - EMASOL Antibacterial Dish Wash Gel - EMASOL All Purpose Sanitizer

Emami has roped in International Cricket All Rounder - Shikhar Dhawan as the Global Brand Ambassador for its EMASOL Range.

