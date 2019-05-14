Hindustan Oil Exploration Company standalone net profit rises 191.55% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 207.45% to Rs 71.42 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 191.55% to Rs 47.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 207.45% to Rs 71.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 293.66% to Rs 148.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 386.33% to Rs 236.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales71.4223.23 207 236.8948.71 386 OPM %73.3441.97 -73.4464.20 - PBDT58.4514.76 296 182.6441.70 338 PBT47.9616.45 192 147.5833.35 343 NP47.9616.45 192 148.9637.84 294
