Hindustan Oil Exploration Company standalone net profit rises 191.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 207.45% to Rs 71.42 crore

Net profit of rose 191.55% to Rs 47.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 207.45% to Rs 71.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 293.66% to Rs 148.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 386.33% to Rs 236.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

71.4223.23236.8948.7173.3441.9773.4464.2058.4514.76182.6441.7047.9616.45147.5833.3547.9616.45148.9637.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)