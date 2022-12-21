Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces appointment of Govt. Nominee Director

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announced that in terms of communication received from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20 December 2022 which was continued on 21 December 2022, has appointed Kamini Chauhan Ratan, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as Government Nominee Director.

