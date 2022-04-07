Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 113.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.85 lakh shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 April 2022.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 113.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.95% to Rs.192.75. Volumes stood at 8.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 268.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32.86 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.89% to Rs.192.60. Volumes stood at 10.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 1951.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 247.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.11.25. Volumes stood at 55.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd recorded volume of 230.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.94% to Rs.299.75. Volumes stood at 33.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 41.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.95% to Rs.616.15. Volumes stood at 6.88 lakh shares in the last session.

