GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2022.

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd tumbled 9.40% to Rs 25.05 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd crashed 7.99% to Rs 49.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24584 shares in the past one month.

AVT Natural Products Ltd lost 7.89% to Rs 117.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCPL Packaging Ltd shed 7.74% to Rs 791.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9194 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd plummeted 7.13% to Rs 55.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

