Adani Transmission Ltd soars 1.43%, up for third straight session

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 2075.3, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.06% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% gain in NIFTY and a 26.18% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Adani Transmission Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2075.3, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 16458.95. The Sensex is at 55178.56, up 0.13%. Adani Transmission Ltd has slipped around 23.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26101.9, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

