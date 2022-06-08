RBL Bank Ltd spurts 1.9%

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 112.4, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.09% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.4, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 16458.95. The Sensex is at 55178.56, up 0.13%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 0.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17860.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 112.7, up 1.9% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 47.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.09% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

