Lupin gets USFDA approval for sevelamer hydrochloride tablets

The drug major on Thursday announced that it has received US drug regulator's approval to market sevelamer hydrochloride tablets.

Sevelamer hydrochloride tablets are a generic equivalent of Renagel tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation. The drug is indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur, India.

According to IQVIA, sevelamer hydrochloride tablets had estimated annual sales of $80 million in the US.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.

The drug major's consolidated net profit jumped 18.7% to Rs 464.37 crore on 0.8% fall in net sales to Rs 3,759.27 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Shares of Lupin were trading 1.26% lower at Rs 1,162 on BSE.

