Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 240.31 points or 1.28% at 18595.64 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.64%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.51%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.28%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.26%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.76%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.69%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.45%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.34%), moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 132.99 or 0.25% at 52368.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.45 points or 0.31% at 15719.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.47 points or 0.01% at 25013.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.15 points or 0.53% at 7792.85.

On BSE,1548 shares were trading in green, 1563 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

