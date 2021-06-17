Power shares tank

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 61.35 points or 2.11% at 2848.8 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.04%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.35%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.18%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.12%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.03%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.93%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (up 2.12%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.21%), and K E C International Ltd (up 1.12%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 132.99 or 0.25% at 52368.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.45 points or 0.31% at 15719.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.47 points or 0.01% at 25013.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.15 points or 0.53% at 7792.85.

On BSE,1548 shares were trading in green, 1563 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)