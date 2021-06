LG Balakrishnan hits 52-week high after HDFC MF buys stake

HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 628,858 equity shares, or 2% stake, of LG Balakrishnan & Bros on 14 June 2021 through open market purchases.

Following the transaction, HDFC AMC has increased its stake in LG Balakrishnan & Bros to 7.29% from 5.29% held earlier.

Shares of LG Balakrishnan & Bros jumped 10.88% to Rs 448.35. The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 467 in intraday today. The stock has surged 121% from its 52-week low of Rs 202 on 17 June 2020.

L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros is engaged in the business of manufacturing chains, sprockets and metal formed parts for automotive applications.

