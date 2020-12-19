Lupin gets USFDA nod for cholesterol drug

The drug major on Friday (18 December 2020) announced that it has received US drug regulator's approval to market colesevelam hydrochloride tablets, 625 mg.

The drug is a generic equivalent of Welchol tablets of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. The drug is indicated to reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with primary hyperlipidemia. It is also indicated to reduce LDL-C levels in boys and postmenarchal girls, 10 to 17 years of age, with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

According to IQVIA, colesevelam hydrochloride tablets had an annual sales of approximately $159 million in the U.S as of September 2020.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.

On a consolidated basis, the drug major reported a net profit of Rs 211 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3781.80 crore.

Shares of Lupin closed 0.19% higher at Rs 972.20 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)